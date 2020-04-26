CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) Price Target Lowered to $26.00 at BMO Capital Markets

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $42.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CIT. Stephens upped their price target on shares of CIT Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of CIT Group from $57.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of CIT Group in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of CIT Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CIT Group from $38.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.67.

Shares of NYSE CIT opened at $17.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. CIT Group has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $54.02.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($3.26). The firm had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.99 million. CIT Group had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a positive return on equity of 2.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Analysts predict that CIT Group will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.06%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.67%.

In other news, Director Alan L. Frank purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $32,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,346 shares in the company, valued at $338,282.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ellen R. Alemany purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $488,250.00. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 76,950 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,085. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CIT Group by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in CIT Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of CIT Group by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

About CIT Group

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

