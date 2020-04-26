Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. cut its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the quarter. Citigroup accounts for 1.3% of Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 61.8% in the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 10,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 31.6% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 22,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 5,323 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Citigroup by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 154,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,473,000 after acquiring an additional 18,118 shares during the period. Finally, British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Citigroup by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 264,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,158,000 after acquiring an additional 11,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

C has been the subject of several research reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised Citigroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Citigroup from $94.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.98.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $43.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $89.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.92. Citigroup Inc has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $83.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. Citigroup had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.91%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

