Clarius Group LLC Acquires 1,307 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,293 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in salesforce.com by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,429,991 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,762,334,000 after acquiring an additional 762,963 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,411,546 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,343,894,000 after buying an additional 113,370 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,875,146 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,926,876,000 after buying an additional 339,641 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,739,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,421,342,000 after buying an additional 227,958 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,322,911,000. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on CRM shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $205.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.15.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $153.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $195.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $149.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.21.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Susan Wojcicki bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $189.36 per share, for a total transaction of $208,296.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,290,103.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total transaction of $1,932,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 396,664 shares of company stock worth $65,310,680 in the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

