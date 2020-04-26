Clarius Group LLC Acquires 3,385 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 5,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 76,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,110,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock opened at $26.92 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $54.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.35.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.60.

In other news, Director Charles H. Noski bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $590,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf acquired 173,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $4,963,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,075,720.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

