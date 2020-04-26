Clarius Group LLC Acquires 808 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 13.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,662 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 177.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $156.09 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $105.08 and a 52-week high of $188.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 3,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,098.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Delaney III bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $169.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.48.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

