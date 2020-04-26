Clarius Group LLC Acquires 869 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,885 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,648,853,000. Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $494,986,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,968,638 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,017,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,287 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,466,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,687,292 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,229,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

MDT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $124.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.26.

NYSE:MDT opened at $99.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $128.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.76 and its 200 day moving average is $107.18. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

In other news, CEO Omar Ishrak bought 8,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Recommended Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.