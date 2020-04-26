Clarius Group LLC Boosts Stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $125.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.72 billion, a PE ratio of 40.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.80. Zoetis Inc has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $146.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 69.41%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.98%.

In other news, CFO Glenn David sold 43,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.89, for a total value of $6,167,882.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,196,727.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 63,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total transaction of $9,080,515.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,059 shares in the company, valued at $22,909,267.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,427 shares of company stock valued at $17,768,780. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cfra raised Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Zoetis from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.81.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

