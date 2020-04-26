Clarius Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,718 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 208.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management lifted its position in Bank of America by 39.0% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $22.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $190.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Bank of America from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.68.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

