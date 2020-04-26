Clarius Group LLC Buys 140 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1,687.5% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEE. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.40.

In other news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 3,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $841,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,339,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $352,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,746 shares in the company, valued at $3,247,069.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,671 shares of company stock worth $4,750,035. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $239.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $118.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.29. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $174.80 and a 12 month high of $283.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

