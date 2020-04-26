Clarius Group LLC Buys 296 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in AbbVie by 8,825.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABBV. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded AbbVie from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $79.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.42.

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin acquired 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.82 per share, for a total transaction of $258,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,533.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Rapp acquired 2,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV opened at $83.59 on Friday. AbbVie Inc has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $97.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.04. The firm has a market cap of $121.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.