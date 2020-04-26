Clarius Group LLC Buys 312 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,033 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises approximately 0.6% of Clarius Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,195,984,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,154 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $9,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558,154 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Netflix by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,758,982 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,481,284,000 after buying an additional 2,874,435 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Netflix by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,002,047 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,296,322,000 after buying an additional 2,713,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Netflix by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,480,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,685,351,000 after buying an additional 1,682,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 77,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.26, for a total transaction of $30,197,698.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,197,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total value of $704,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 197,784 shares of company stock worth $77,902,201. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $426.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $460.00 in a report on Wednesday. Nomura Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.62.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $424.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $187.66 billion, a PE ratio of 86.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $369.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $334.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.82. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.28 and a fifty-two week high of $449.52.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.07). Netflix had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

