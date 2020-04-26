Clarius Group LLC Buys 829 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,017 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $422,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Danaher by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 474.5% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Danaher by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 27,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Danaher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Danaher from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.75.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 18,267 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total value of $2,949,937.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,782 shares in the company, valued at $9,169,725.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 11,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.98, for a total value of $1,831,021.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,453,413.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 297,385 shares of company stock valued at $48,153,397. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher stock opened at $165.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.44 and its 200 day moving average is $147.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The firm has a market cap of $111.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.85. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $119.60 and a one year high of $169.19.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

