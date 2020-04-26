Clarius Group LLC Buys 93 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LMT opened at $381.77 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $266.11 and a 52 week high of $442.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $351.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $387.68.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 185.10%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total value of $9,594,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,210.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.77, for a total transaction of $481,725.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,793 shares of company stock worth $17,313,473 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.86.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

