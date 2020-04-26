Clarius Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 75.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,527 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $141.63 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $172.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.07.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

