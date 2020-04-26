Clarius Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Clarius Group LLC cut its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,295 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 9,596 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 40,256 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 529,600 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $46,001,000 after purchasing an additional 31,200 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,072,375 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,222,326,000 after purchasing an additional 610,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,124 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $869,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,841,966. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $45,748,840.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,962,885.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 632,347 shares of company stock worth $56,985,748. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $94.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $165.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.35. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $61.61 and a 12-month high of $100.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Evercore ISI lowered Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.47.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

