Clarius Group LLC Grows Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 44.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,153 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,335,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $412,110,000 after acquiring an additional 469,237 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $588,000. Cpwm LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 2,449.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 120,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,206,000 after acquiring an additional 115,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

3M stock opened at $147.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $83.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. 3M Co has a twelve month low of $114.04 and a twelve month high of $198.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that 3M Co will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $311,159.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,873.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,442,772.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,744. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MMM. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wolfe Research raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on 3M from $175.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Langenberg & Company raised 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.93.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

