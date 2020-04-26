Clarius Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 31.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,323 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Miles Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 13,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 26,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 25,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.98.

C opened at $43.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Citigroup Inc has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $83.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.94. The company has a market cap of $89.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.92.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. Citigroup had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

