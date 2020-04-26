Clarius Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $974,104,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,572,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 118.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,605,624 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $312,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,464 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 281.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,547,147 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $185,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,155 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,726,275 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,721,698,000 after purchasing an additional 952,029 shares during the period. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison bought 10,000 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,356,747.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LOW opened at $98.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $126.73. The company has a market capitalization of $71.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.19.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

LOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $131.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.68.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

