Clarius Group LLC Has $1.21 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,320 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 87,766 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 12,609 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 20,137 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,392 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 893,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,101,359.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $37,938.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,229 shares in the company, valued at $154,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 204,739 shares of company stock worth $7,585,502. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, January 27th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.64.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $37.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $164.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $47.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.70.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.