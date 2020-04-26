Clarius Group LLC Has $1.85 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Clarius Group LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,409 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 568 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 3,557 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 10,133 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,979,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,613 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $291.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.16. The firm has a market cap of $270.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.63. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $306.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.28 earnings per share for the current year.

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Cowen lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.68.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,060,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,622,776. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $2,283,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,222,197.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $7,589,300. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

