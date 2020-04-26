Clarius Group LLC Has $15.36 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Clarius Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 4.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,703 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Clarius Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $15,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 20,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truewealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $175.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.03. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $133.57 and a 52 week high of $202.18.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

