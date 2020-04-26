Clarius Group LLC Purchases 3,401 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. FMR LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 79,405,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,147,000 after purchasing an additional 13,543,287 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Altria Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,832,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850,215 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Altria Group by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,628,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,724,692,000 after purchasing an additional 7,988,057 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Altria Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,320,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,644,000 after purchasing an additional 691,697 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,883,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,379,000 after purchasing an additional 761,711 shares during the period. 63.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $39.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The company has a market cap of $71.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.50. Altria Group Inc has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $54.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.32.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.62%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

