Clarius Group LLC Purchases 540 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 191,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

QQQ opened at $213.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.35. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $164.93 and a one year high of $237.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

