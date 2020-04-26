Clarius Group LLC Raises Position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,280 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 722 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of United Technologies by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,233,288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $184,697,000 after buying an additional 560,224 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in United Technologies by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 109,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,399,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in United Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 81,845 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,257,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in United Technologies by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its position in United Technologies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 55,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,366,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UTX stock opened at $63.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. United Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $69.02 and a 12-month high of $158.44. The stock has a market cap of $54.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.82 and its 200 day moving average is $131.71.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. United Technologies’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Benchmark assumed coverage on United Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down previously from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.07.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

