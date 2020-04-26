Clarius Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Clarius Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,762 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HON. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $201.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.00.

HON opened at $135.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $95.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.13 and a 200-day moving average of $165.68. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.08 and a 52 week high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

