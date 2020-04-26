Clarius Group LLC Sells 102 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Clarius Group LLC decreased its position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Cowen lowered their price target on Accenture from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Societe Generale raised Accenture to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wolfe Research raised Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Accenture from $227.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.38.

In other news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.31, for a total transaction of $269,208.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,714.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 9,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.38, for a total value of $2,069,621.58. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 25,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,316,841.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,208 shares of company stock valued at $4,768,291. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture stock opened at $175.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $165.93 and its 200 day moving average is $191.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $109.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.05. Accenture Plc has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $216.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.