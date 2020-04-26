Clarius Group LLC Sells 106 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Clarius Group LLC lowered its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,343,608,000. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,166,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $534,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,749 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,670,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,368,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,923 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 308.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,219,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,412,000 after acquiring an additional 920,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 12,499.9% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 845,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after acquiring an additional 839,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN opened at $113.93 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $93.09 and a 52-week high of $135.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.35. The firm has a market cap of $101.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.15.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 35.17%. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 68.70%.

In related news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total transaction of $17,221,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 728,738 shares in the company, valued at $92,965,106.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $15,177,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 848,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,348,382.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 494,039 shares of company stock valued at $62,101,527. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $123.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered Texas Instruments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.42.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

