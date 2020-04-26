Clarius Group LLC Sells 650 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Clarius Group LLC lowered its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,025 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in Oracle by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 51.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $53.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.31. The company has a market cap of $163.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $39.71 and a 12-month high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 64.68% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

In other news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $971,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,561 shares in the company, valued at $1,873,678.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $452,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,561 shares in the company, valued at $839,514.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Cleveland Research upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Oracle from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.57.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

