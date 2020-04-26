Clarius Group LLC Takes $573,000 Position in Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX)

Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 31,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,599,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,207,000 after buying an additional 6,180,409 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,160,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Dropbox by 244.5% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,185,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,175 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its position in Dropbox by 5,842.7% in the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,260,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,303 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Dropbox by 1,334.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 973,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,378,000 after purchasing an additional 905,807 shares during the period. 44.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Arash Ferdowsi sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $2,231,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,108,540 shares of company stock valued at $21,803,799 in the last 90 days. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ DBX opened at $20.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Dropbox Inc has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $26.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of -155.42 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.54.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.17. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $446.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Dropbox’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Dropbox Inc will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on DBX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Dropbox from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.67.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

