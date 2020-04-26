CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) Shares Bought by AEGON USA Investment Management LLC

AEGON USA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) by 49.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,947 shares during the period. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,046 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine downgraded CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, CIBC upgraded CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH to an “outperformer” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.90.

Shares of CCO opened at $0.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.16. CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $5.47.

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $745.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.88 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns and operates advertising display faces in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; and other displays comprising spectaculars and wallscapes, as well as retail and other small displays.

