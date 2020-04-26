Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 247 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% in the first quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,927,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.7% during the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 629.8% during the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,436,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.3% during the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,234 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $176,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the period. 35.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,276.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $877.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,530.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,186.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,315.93.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $12.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 42.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Aegis boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,635.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,471.37.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

