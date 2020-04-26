Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CODX. BidaskClub lowered shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Co-Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

Get Co-Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of CODX opened at $14.40 on Friday. Co-Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $21.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.20. The firm has a market cap of $395.14 million and a P/E ratio of -38.92.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. Co-Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 2,881.40% and a negative return on equity of 160.48%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Co-Diagnostics will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Co-Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Co-Diagnostics by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 13,820 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Co-Diagnostics during the first quarter worth $127,000. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new position in Co-Diagnostics during the first quarter worth $305,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Co-Diagnostics during the first quarter worth $493,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

About Co-Diagnostics

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. Co-Diagnostics, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Co-Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Co-Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.