Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 2,885 Shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) by 601.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KPCB XIV Associates LLC purchased a new position in Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter valued at $258,501,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter valued at $29,537,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 265.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 487,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,878,000 after acquiring an additional 354,426 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter valued at $25,703,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter valued at $22,338,000. 29.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Charles Muth sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 227,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,027,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.43, for a total value of $1,888,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,037 shares of company stock worth $5,594,491 over the last ninety days.

BYND has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Beyond Meat from $108.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Beyond Meat from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Beyond Meat from $118.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.96.

Shares of NASDAQ BYND opened at $108.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 8.46 and a quick ratio of 6.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -95.42. Beyond Meat has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $239.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.28.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). Beyond Meat had a positive return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $98.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.52 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 212.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

