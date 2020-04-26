Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,310 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,752 shares during the period. AT&T makes up 0.9% of Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in AT&T by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 405,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,358,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $341,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,968,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,353,000 after buying an additional 676,744 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 343,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,870,000 after buying an additional 4,824 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in AT&T by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 482,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,245,000 after purchasing an additional 64,055 shares during the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of T opened at $29.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.46. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The company has a market capitalization of $211.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.76.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 58.26%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cowen downgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Nomura Securities dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Nomura dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

