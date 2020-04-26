Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 824.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,850 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Clovis Oncology were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clovis Oncology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $385,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after buying an additional 6,083 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Clovis Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Clovis Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 5,703 shares in the last quarter. 46.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Clovis Oncology alerts:

In other news, insider Daniel W. Muehl sold 10,472 shares of Clovis Oncology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $88,069.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,160 shares in the company, valued at $169,545.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,580 shares of company stock valued at $93,808. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

CLVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Clovis Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Clovis Oncology in a report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clovis Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Clovis Oncology in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.85.

Shares of CLVS opened at $9.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $663.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.47 and a 200 day moving average of $7.86. Clovis Oncology has a 52-week low of $2.93 and a 52-week high of $20.69.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.71) by ($0.10). Clovis Oncology had a negative return on equity of 1,576.32% and a negative net margin of 280.01%. The company had revenue of $39.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clovis Oncology will post -4.74 EPS for the current year.

Clovis Oncology Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Clovis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clovis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.