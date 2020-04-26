Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $215,000 Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000.

Shares of VCIT stock opened at $91.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.94. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $78.82 and a one year high of $95.15.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

