Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $221,000 Stock Holdings in Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 865 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CACC. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 184.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 542,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $240,037,000 after buying an additional 352,127 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth about $45,408,000. LMR Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 104,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,932,000 after buying an additional 16,644 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 303,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $134,194,000 after buying an additional 11,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,368 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,855,000 after buying an additional 10,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Donald A. Foss sold 5,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.78, for a total value of $1,244,832.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,939,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,103,568.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.88, for a total transaction of $6,913,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 4,250 shares of company stock worth $1,357,003 and sold 159,097 shares worth $56,628,297. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CACC stock opened at $271.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 35.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Credit Acceptance Corp. has a 12 month low of $199.00 and a 12 month high of $509.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $304.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $405.52.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $9.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.37. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 44.06% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The firm had revenue of $385.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Corp. will post 19.79 EPS for the current year.

CACC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $448.00 to $419.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $350.00 to $150.00 and set a “market underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Stephens raised shares of Credit Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $322.80.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

