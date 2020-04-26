Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $229,000 Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total transaction of $50,356.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,158 shares in the company, valued at $3,111,956.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $1,168,660.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 856,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,361,805.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 259,857 shares of company stock valued at $19,379,870 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.88.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $71.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.62. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $58.49 and a twelve month high of $77.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.57 and a 200-day moving average of $69.53.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 1,906.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

