Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $236,000 Holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 37.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,325 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 70,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Bryn Mawr Bank alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BMTC. BidaskClub lowered shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Bryn Mawr Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

In other news, insider F Kevin Tylus purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.34 per share, with a total value of $79,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,528.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BMTC opened at $26.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.96. Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $41.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.70 million, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.90.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($1.08). Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $54.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.99 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.55%.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts.

Featured Story: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.