Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $59,000 Holdings in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) by 57.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMU. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 349,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 28,789 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 122.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 7,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $3,961,000. Institutional investors own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

Get MFS High Yield Municipal Trust alerts:

NYSE:CMU opened at $3.83 on Friday. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $4.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.59.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Profile

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU).

Receive News & Ratings for MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS High Yield Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.