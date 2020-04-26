Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 38.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,401 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,528 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth $301,733,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in FedEx by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,036,716 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $761,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,770 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth $89,214,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,573,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,966,000. Institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $123.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.53, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $88.69 and a 52-week high of $195.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.06.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. FedEx had a positive return on equity of 17.05% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.75%.

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on FedEx from $159.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America upgraded FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on FedEx from $136.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Cowen reduced their price objective on FedEx from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on FedEx from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. FedEx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.35.

In related news, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total transaction of $2,080,416.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 201,050 shares in the company, valued at $22,214,014.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Edwardson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $111.06 per share, with a total value of $555,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 82,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,214,203.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

