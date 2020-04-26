Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 50.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,391 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 12,744 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 1,636.1% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 6,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $71,809.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,962. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $2,293,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,340,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,853 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,846 over the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $59.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. Intel Co. has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $69.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. BNP Paribas raised Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Cascend Securities upped their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.55.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Read More: What does relative strength index mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.