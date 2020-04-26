Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) PT Lowered to $11.50

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) had its price target reduced by research analysts at B. Riley from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 219.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CDE. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet downgraded Coeur Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Roth Capital raised Coeur Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Coeur Mining from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Coeur Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.81.

NYSE:CDE opened at $3.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Coeur Mining has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $8.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.52.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 45.75% and a negative return on equity of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $195.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 10,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $66,211.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas S. Whelan purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.11 per share, with a total value of $102,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 42,217 shares of company stock valued at $156,840 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 469,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 86,501 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,734,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,338,000 after purchasing an additional 384,278 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 82,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,216,000. 66.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

