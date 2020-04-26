Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Purchased by Cribstone Capital Management LLC

Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 923.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,957 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,416,210,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $583,948,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,517,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,291,000 after buying an additional 1,420,929 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $76,696,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,878,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,188,000 after buying an additional 789,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.88.

In related news, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 1,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total transaction of $75,828.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,271,665.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total value of $1,168,660.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 856,042 shares in the company, valued at $56,361,805.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 259,857 shares of company stock worth $19,379,870. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

CL stock opened at $71.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.53. The company has a market cap of $60.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $58.49 and a 12-month high of $77.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 1,906.25% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

