Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON) Shares Down 0.3%

Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON)’s stock price fell 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.02 and last traded at $20.23, 62,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 1% from the average session volume of 63,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.29.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.90 and its 200 day moving average is $22.34.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF stock. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

