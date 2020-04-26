Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. decreased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,795 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up approximately 1.2% of Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its stake in Comcast by 36.6% in the first quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 6,448 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 419,048 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $14,407,000 after acquiring an additional 20,509 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 35,320 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 333,877 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $11,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,230 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. 83.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $37,938.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,569.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $34,490.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,604.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 204,739 shares of company stock worth $7,585,502. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.64.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $37.16 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $47.74. The firm has a market cap of $164.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

