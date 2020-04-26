Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Buys 2,170 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 8.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDLZ. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $67,878,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $51.41 on Friday. Mondelez International Inc has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $59.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $73.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.79 and its 200 day moving average is $53.71.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

