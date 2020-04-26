Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Buys 2,438 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,121 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Target were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Target by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,931,430 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,015,843,000 after acquiring an additional 306,093 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,671,968 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $727,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,068 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth about $684,508,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,137,890 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $658,728,000 after acquiring an additional 363,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,483,728 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $574,859,000 after purchasing an additional 82,384 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $64,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,668. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Target stock opened at $107.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $52.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.65. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $70.03 and a 52-week high of $130.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.60.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.45 billion. Target had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.31%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TGT. Nomura dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $131.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Target from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.92.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Read More: What does relative strength index mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.