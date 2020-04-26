Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Buys Shares of 2,658 Trane (NYSE:TT)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas purchased a new stake in Trane (NYSE:TT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Trane during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in Trane during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trane during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $84.03 on Friday. Trane has a 1 year low of $32.58 and a 1 year high of $146.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.20.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Trane had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 21.72%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trane will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Trane’s dividend payout ratio is 33.28%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Trane from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trane from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Trane in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Trane in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Trane in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.82.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

