Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Decreases Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas cut its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,082 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,716 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in PulteGroup were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 13,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 23.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 343.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 136,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 105,869 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 44.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 463,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,350,000 after acquiring an additional 143,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 41.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on PulteGroup from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded PulteGroup from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.43.

In other news, Director Bill Pulte sold 20,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $812,161.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John J. Chadwick sold 13,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $617,887.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,333,586.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $25.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.23. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $47.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 19.53%. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.75%.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

